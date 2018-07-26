US and EU meeting: a 'ceasefire' in the trade war

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
The Parker Solar Probe will provide new data on solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast major space-weather events that impact life on Earth.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Trade Donald Trump European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker European Union Economy

US and EU meeting: a 'ceasefire' in the trade war

By
media The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

During a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump agreed to work towards lowering trade tariffs. While the move sought to ease mounting trade tensions between the US and the EU, it's raised doubts in countries like France.

The move is being described as a "ceasefire" amid an escalating trade war.

The deal includes lowering industrial tariffs -- from both sides -- and increasing US exports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans to Europe.

In addition, both parties agreed that there will be no new tariffs as long as negotiations continue.

Trump said it was a “great day” and “fantastic news”. But for Nicolas Dungan, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and professor at Sciences Po in Paris, the hero of the day is Jean-Claude Juncker.

Dungan says the move, on Juncker's part, was more a strategic way of appeasing Trump than a concrete trade compromise.

“It is unclear who is going to buy American soybeans, certainly not the European Commission…But it gave Trump enough so Trump could say, 'I got something,'” he said.

However, for Maria Demertzis, deputy director of Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel, this cannot really be considered a success."A successful outcome of this meeting would have been an elimination of the tariffs on steel and aluminum... It’s good that we haven't escalated but in my view we haven't achieved what is best for the EU."

A skepticism shared by France’s economy minister, Bruno Le Maire. “Each side, the Europeans and the Americans, must find something in these discussions. Any trade deal must be based on reciprocity. We don’t want to enter into a negotiation [on] a wide-ranging deal,” he commented on Thursday.

Trump started a trade war with his European allies several months ago, peaking in June with his decision to impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.