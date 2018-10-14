RFI in 15 languages

 

Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
Abdallah, a Rohingya reporter with Radio Naf, playing programmes for Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh
 
French journalists take top prizes at Bayeux war correspondents awards

By
media Mahmoud Hams, AFP's photo of a Palestinian double amputee in a wheelchair hurling a rock during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 11, 2018. Mahmoud Hams/AFP

The winners of France’s prestigious Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for War Correspondents were honoured at a ceremony on Saturday for their outstanding work in the fields of photo, print, radio and television journalism.

The first prize for photography went to 38-year-old Mahmoud Hams of AFP for “Clashes on Gaza’s border”, which depicts a Palestinian double amputee in a wheelchair hurling a rock during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 11, 2018.

The image was taken in an area that was “very dangerous and difficult to access”, noted Thomas Coex, AFP’s chief photographer for Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

The award for print went to American journalist Kenneth R. Rosen of The Atavist Magazine for his report “The Devil’s Henchmen” on the fate of Islamic State group fighters killed in Iraq.

French reporter Gwendoline Debono of France’s Europe 1 radio won the top honour in her field for her story, “Neither prisoners, nor refugees: Women jihadists in Syria”. Debono also won the award in 2017 for her work in Iraq.

Lastly, the first prize for a short television report went to Nima Elbagir, Alex Platt and Raja Razek of CNN for their piece, “Libya Slave Auction”, while the trophy for the best “grand format” went to Nicolas Bertrand and Thomas Donzel of France 2 for their report “Rohinghya: The damned of Burma”.

The winners of the 25th edition of theBayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for War Correspondents were selected from a pool of 50 reports by a jury presided over by CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour.

A public’s choice award in photography and a trophy for best young reporter were also handed out, among other prizes.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

 
