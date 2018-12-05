RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/04 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Auction Science Religion

Einstein letter doubting God sells for $2.89 million

By
media Portrait of Albert Einstein from 1949 Photograph by Oren Jack Turner, Princeton, N.J / via Wikipedia

A handwritten letter from Albert Einstein in which the physicist questions the existence of God was sold Tuesday in New York City for $2.89 million at Christie’s auction house.

This is a record for a letter from the scientist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921. The price is significantly higher than the estimated range of $1 to $1.5 million.

In March 2002, a letter sent by Einstein in 1939 to Franklin D. Roosevelt, then President of the United States, warning him of German atomic projects, was acquired for $2.1 million.

In the letter sold on Tuesday, dated 1954 and written in German to the philosopher Eric Gutkind, Einstein said he did not believe in God. The greatest physicist of the 20th century, a Jewish man who had fled Germany after Hitler’s advent, refutes any religious belief.

“The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weaknesses. And the Bible, a collection of venerable but nevertheless quite primitive legends,” writes Einstein a year before his death in April 1955.

“No interpretation, however subtle, will change anything (for me),” he adds in this one-and-a-half page letter to the German philosopher.

The last sale of this letter was in 2008, when it was sold to a private collector for $404,000, Christie’s said.

In his letter, the author of the theory of relativity, who died at the age of 76, did not spare Judaism.

“For me, the Jewish religion is, like all other religions, the incarnation of a primitive superstition,” he wrote. “And the Jewish people to whom I proudly belong, and to whose mentality I feel deeply rooted, do not have a form of dignity different from that of other peoples.

“In my experience, they are no better than other human groups, even if they are protected from the worst excesses by their lack of power. Otherwise I don’t perceive anything elected in them.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.