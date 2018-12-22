RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas

US envoy in fight against IS quits

media Brett McGurk U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State Brett McGurk attends the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, in Bayan Reuters/Stephanie McGehee

The US special envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State armed group, has resigned. Brett McGurk's departure come just days after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also quit, following President Donald Trump's abrupt order to pull US troops from Syria.

The US State Department confirmed McGurk’s resignation, effective 31 December.

Just last week McGurk said "nobody is declaring a mission accomplished" in the battle against IS – just days before the president's surprise announcement of victory against the jihadist movement.

Trump – who postponed his holiday vacation as failed budget talks triggered a partial US government shutdown – again on Saturday said "ISIS is largely defeated."

"When I became President, ISIS was going wild," the president tweeted. "Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We're coming home!"

McGurk, a Barack Obama appointee whom Trump kept on, reportedly said in his resignation letter that IS militants were in fact not defeated, and that prematurely withdrawing US troops could foster conditions allowing the jihadists to amass power in the region once more.

The 45 year-old top envoy was set to leave his position in February, but reportedly felt he could no longer continue in the job after Trump's declaration.

The news capped a chaotic week that saw Mattis – seen as a voice of moderation in the Trump White House – quit after telling the president he could not go along with the Syria decision.

The shock troop pullout will leave thousands of Kurdish fighters – which the Pentagon spent years training and arming against IS – vulnerable to Turkish attack.

"It would be reckless if we were just to say, 'Well, the physical caliphate is defeated, so we can just leave now,'" McGurk had told journalists earlier this month.

"I think anyone who's looked at a conflict like this would agree with that."

 

with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.