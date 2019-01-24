RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Venezuela Russia Turkey Protests Opposition

Not everyone keen to support to Venezuela's self-declared interim president

By
media Riot police clash with anti-government demonstrators in the neighborhood of Los Mecedores, Caracas, January 21, 2019. Fuente: AFP

Despite many world leaders offering their support to Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guadio, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his continued relationship to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a twitter comment early this morning from the Turkish spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, he wrote “Our president called and extended Turkey’s support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and said ‘My brother Maduro! Stand tall, we stand by you!’ He added the new hashtag #WeAreMADURO.

 

The Russian speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin also piped in this morning on behalf of Moscow stressing it considers any move to remove Maduro from power as illegal, as quoted in Interfax news agency.

The Russian foreign minister Maria Zakharova had earlier criticized the international community for offering support to the opposition, writing in her Facebook post Wednesday evening: “The events which are currently taking place in Venezuela show clearly how the progressive international community in reality applies international law, sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of a country where it seeks a change in power”.

Interim government?

On Wednesday, the head of the opposition-led legislature, Juan Guadio, declared himself acting president to a crowd of supporters cheering him on.

In a matter of minutes, US President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring Maduro “illegitimate” and calling the National Assembly “the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people".

By the evening, a collection of other world leaders had also announced their support for Guadio, including a dozen regional players such as Brazil, Argentina and Canada.

Mexico and Cuba, however, maintained their support for Maduro.

The European Union did not make any statement in support or against Guadio, but it did reaffirm its support for “free and credible elections” in Venezuela.

Maduro bites back

Maduro furiously responded to Washington's support for Guadio stating he would break diplomatic ties with the “imperialist” US government.

He gave its diplomats 72 hours to leave.

Outside the presidential palace in Caracas, on Wedensday Maduro shouted “Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there’s dignity, damn it,” to cheering supporters.

But the State Department said it no longer recognized Maduro as president anymore, so his orders would have no impact for their diplomats.

Since Maduro took power in 2013, the country’s economy has fallen into a deep economic crisis that has left millions in poverty with shortages of basic food and medical items.

Some 2.3 million people have left the country since 2015 says the United Nations.

(with wires from AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.