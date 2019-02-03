RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Freedom at any cost: Saudi woman escapes to France
  • media
    International report
    Zambian women speaking up against men
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Venezuela Nicolas Maduro France

France ups pressure on Venezuela's Maduro as EU ultimatum looms

By
media Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with members of the Venezuelan diplomatic corp after their arrival from the United States, at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, 29 January 2019 Fuente: Reuters.

France has urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to announce presidential elections by "this evening", otherwise it will recognise National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido as interim president. The ultimatum is part of an EU deadline which expires on Sunday.

"The election of Nicolas Maduro in May last year was a farce," Nathalie Loiseau, the French minister for European Affairs, told national broadcasters RTL, Le Figaro and LCI, Sunday.

"If by midnight, he fails to commit to holding presidential elections, we will consider Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela," she said.

France is not alone. Britain, Germany and Spain, have also said they will recognise Guaido as interim president unless Maduro calls snap presidential elections by Sunday at midnight.

The United States and several Latin American countries have already thrown their weight behind Guaido.

So far, Maduro has stood firm in resisting the EU ultimatum.

Venezuela’s foreign minister last week insisted the embattled leader remained the legitimate president despite US-led pressure.

'Tragic farce'

Maduro has been in office since 2013. On 10 January, he was inaugurated for a second term following last year's dubious election, which most critics say was flawed.

On Saturday, he threatened to bring forward parliamentary elections in a bid to sideline opposition leader Guaido's challenge to his authority.

France's EU minister called his bluff. "Maduro says 'he wants to hold early parliamentary elections,' but what he is saying is 'I want to get rid of the National Assembly speaker,' Guaido, who has the support of demonstrators. There again, his response is a farce, a tragic farce," said Loiseau.

The European Parliament has already recognised the 35-year-old as Venezuela's defacto leader, however the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc has so far avoided a clear position on Guaido.

European and Latin American countries that form an "international contact group" hoping to end Venezuela's political crisis will hold their first meeting in Montevideo, Uruguay on Thursday, the joint hosts announced Sunday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.