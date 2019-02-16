RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
Jean-Luc Thomas continually enriches his flute playing with musicians all over the world
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States Donald Trump Republicans Democrats

Trump defends emergency powers move to build wall

By
media President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in Washington, 15 February, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to address what he called an "invasion" of drugs, gangs, human traffickers and undocumented migrants over the US border with Mexico.The declaration means Trump would be able to sidestep Congress to access federal funds from elsewhere to help pay for construction of a border wall.
 

Trump had wanted Congress to authorize $5.7 billion (5 billion euros) for a wall along parts of the border, but lawmakers provided just $1.375 billion (1.2 billion euros) for barriers, and specifically not a solid concrete wall.

The White House said Trump will access $6.1 billion from two Pentagon sources: $3.6 billion from a military construction fund, and $2.5 billion from Defense Department counter-drug activity funds.

The national emergency declaration is sure to be challenged in the courts and by Democratic lawmakers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leaders in Congress, immediately denounced Trump's plan as a "power grab" by a president who had "gone outside the bounds of the law" to fund his 2016 campaign pledge to build the wall.

A number of Republican senators have also been vocal in their unease about the president invoking a national emergency.

They include 2012 presidential contender and new senator for Utah Mitt Romney, Florida senator Marco Rubio, and the senator from Maine Susan Collins, who said the move was of "dubious constitutionality".

Lawsuits are also expected from landowners on the border at risk of having their property seized by the government, and from environmental organizations furious that Trump wants to build a wall across environmentally sensitive areas.

(with AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.