Bernie Sanders wants to take on Donald Trump in 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president. It is his second bid for the White House after a surprisingly strong run for the Democratic nomination in 2016. Sanders, 77, made the announcement in a radio interview in his home state of Vermont.

"I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first," said Sanders on Vermont Public Radio.

According to US News & World Report, Sanders is describing his new White House bid as a "continuation of what we did in 2016".

He noted that policies he campaigned for in 2016 are now “embraced by the Democratic Party.”

Sanders says, "You know what's happened in over three years? All of these ideas and many more are now part of the political mainstream."

Sanders was asked Tuesday on CBS whether he believes the Democratic Party has come his way. He says, "I don't want to say that. Most people would say that."

The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016.

The outcome created a divide within the Democratic Party that has proved difficult to heal. A nomination to fight Trump this time may work to repair the two-year-old rift.

Like Trump, Sanders was an outsider when the 2016 presidential primaries began.

He garnered passionate support among young liberals with his calls for universal health care, a $15 minimum wage and free public university education.

Sanders served in the House of Representatives until 2006 when he was elected to the US Senate. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

While Sanders remains popular among many Democrats, some in the party have questioned whether their champion this time around should be a white man in his seventies.

[with AFP]