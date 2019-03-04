Guaido back in Caracas calls for Saturday demonstrations

Venezuela’s self-declared president Juan Guaido flew back to Caracas on Monday, defying the threat of arrest. He arrived at Caracas international airport on Monday afternoon, surrounded by a massive crowd. Adressing his supporters, he called for a new demonstration on Saturday to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

"On Saturday we'll continue in the streets, all of Venezuela will return to the streets. We will not rest one second until freedom is achieved," said Guaido, speaking to thousands of supporters in Caracas.

Just before his arrival, US Vice President Mike Pence sent a warning to Maduro to ensure Guaido's safety.

"Any threats, violence, or intimidation against him will not be tolerated & will be met with swift response," Pence wrote on Twitter.

.@JGuaido’s safe return to Venezuela is of the highest importance to the U.S. Any threats, violence, or intimidation against him will not be tolerated & will be met with swift response. The world is watching - Interim President Guaido must be allowed to re-enter Venezuela safely. Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 4, 2019

Earlier on, the self-declared acting president had said on Twitter that should he be detained, he has left "clear instructions to our international allies and parliamentary brothers.

Thousands of flag-waving Venezuelans had turned out to the streets of Caracas on Monday, answering Guaido's call for mass demonstrations, holding crosses and portraits of their young leader.

Guaido left Venezuela 10 days ago in an unsuccessful bid to force through desperately needed humanitarian aid stockpiled in Colombia.

He then went on a tour of neighboring allies Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador before asking his supporters onto the streets for his return on Monday.

Direct challenge

Guaido's reappearance in Venezuela poses a direct challenge to Maduro, who must decide whether to arrest him for defying a travel ban, risking to provoke international condemnation, or allow him to enter unharmed, which may undermine his own authority.

"Any threats or acts against (Guaido's) safe return will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States and the international community," said US National Security Advisor John Bolton in a tweet.

Guaido, has been recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president.

Venezuela is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis with poverty on the increase after four years of recession.

Hyperinflation

Hyperinflation has hit the currency hard, obliterating salaries and savings, while 2.7 million people have fled the country since 2015, according to a UN estimate.

Defying a Venezuelan government travel ban, Guaido crossed into Colombia on February 23. While there he met with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence.

The 35-year-old political newcomer then traveled to Brazil, where he met the country's new right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Guaido, who heads the opposition-led National Assembly, baffled the world on January 23 when he proclaimed himself Venezuela's acting president after the legislature declared Maduro a “usurper” and illegitimate over his May 2017 re-election, which was widely criticized as fraudulent.

Maduro's new term in office began on January 10.

Bilateral talks

Meanwhile Russia, which does not recognize Guaido, has said it is ready to take part in bilateral talks with the US over Venezuela.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “In connection with Washington’s proposal to hold bilateral consultations on the Venezuelan topic, it was stated that Russia is ready to participate in this.”

In a phone call, initiated by the United States, Lavrov condemned the threats that Washington made towards “the country’s lawful leadership,” the ministry said, referring to Maduro.

Late last month, Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a “peaceful political process” leading to free elections in Venezuela.

Nine council members voted in favor. But South Africa joined Russia and China in voting no, and three abstained.

To pass, a resolution needs nine votes in support and no vetoes by the five permanent members, which include Russia and China.