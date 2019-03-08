Former Trump aide Manafort jailed for almost 4 years for fraud

The punishment is far more lenient than federal sentencing guidelines, with prosecutors having asked for between 19.5 and 24 years.
Manafort was also ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 (44,650 euros) and $24 million (21.43 million euros) in restitution following his conviction last August for tax and bank fraud, and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.
The 69-year-old was found guilty of hiding millions of dollars of income earned through political consulting for Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.
The activity was uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 US elections.
Manafort will also be sentenced in a separate conspiracy case on 13 March.