RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Technology Economy China United States

Google revokes Huawei's Android licence

By
media The move by Google comes after the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Google has suspended some of its business with Chinese technology giant Huawei – in line with orders from the US government.

Huawei smartphones are set to lose access to updates of the Android mobile operating system, with the exception of those made publicly available via open source licencing.

For now, existing Huawei smartphone users are still able to update apps but, when Google launches the next version of Android later this year, those updates may not be be available.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” a Google spokesperson said.

“For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”

Richard Yu, general manager of Huawei's consumer business, presents the Mate X, the brand's first collapsible phone compatible with future 5G networks. In Barcelona, ​​February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Chipmakers such as Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom have said they will not supply chips to Huawei until further notice.

The move comes after Washington added Huawei to a list of companies that US firms cannot trade with without a licence.

Huawei declined to comment on the move, but in the past has indicated it was developing its own operating system in the event it lost access to American systems.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.