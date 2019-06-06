RFI in 15 languages

 

Americas

Macron, Trump hail D-day heroes in Normandy

By
media Macron delivers address at Normandy ceremony REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The French and US presidents have paid tribute to D-Day veterans, with different emphasis, in key speeches in Normandy on the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings.

Before world dignitaries, 160 WW2 veterans and their families, and relatives of those who have since died, Macron saluted the "unbelievable courage and generosity" of the soldiers.

In a lyrical speech, at Colleville-sur-Mer, near Omaha Beach, Macron evoked the hardships the US soldiers had endured and the dangers they had faced.

"We know what we owe to you veterans, our freedom. On behalf of my nation I want to say thank you," he said in English, directly addressing the veterans.

Macron saluted the international engagement of the United States after the war and suggested that countries sharing the values of democracy and liberty need to rekindle their partnership.

"I'm ready to revive this friendship," said Macron. "We will do it."

In his address, Trump said the bond between the allies was unbreakable.

He devoted much of his speech to the individual stories of bravery and selflessness of the US soldiers, hailing them as extraordinary American sons and daughters.

He said that the strength of the D-Day soldiers came from God and went on to list what he saw as some of America's achievements, adding that today "America is stronger than ever before".

Macron and Trump then laid wreaths before the memorial to the D-day soldiers.

