All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Nine killed in Ohio shooting

media Dayon, Ohio, in the Amercian Mid-West courtsey/Google Maps

Nine people have been killed in a mass shooting in Dayton in the midwestern US state of Ohio, police said early Sunday.

"The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries," the police department said on Twitter.

Early reports speak of an incident outside a city bar. Police units patrolling the area arrived rapidly and engaged with the shooter.

The social media pages of two bars close to the scene of the attack confirm that their staff members are safe.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.

"We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters.

"The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured.

"We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalised right now in unknown conditions."

The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds."

Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on scene to provide any necessary assistance, he said.

