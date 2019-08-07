RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
  • media
    International report
    How to stop increasing rates of violence against women in Liberia …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Space Aerospace Nasa French Guiana Satellite Rocket

Successful French Guiana rocket takes off with two satellites

By
media The aircraft is carrying two satellites which will provide connectivity to a number of continents AFP

A rocket has successfully set off from French Guiana on a mission to deposit two satellites above the Earth’s equator.

Ariane 5 headed eastward over the Atlantic Ocean after lifting off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou on Tuesday afternoon.

The 7,023-pound rocket surpassed speeds of up to 20,500 mph on its journey, which was viewed by many through an online live stream.

Arianespace’s original mission was unsuccessful in July after a different rocket failed to reach orbit.

The vehicle suffered an unknown issue which resulted in it falling out of the sky.

The spacecraft is designed to provide connectivity over Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The first satellite, named the Intelsat 39 Telecommunications, will serve broadband network and video across the surrounding regions.

Already 2,000 active satellites

The second communication satellite, EDRS-C, will be positioned over the equator to connect with lower altitude aircrafts, drones and satellites.

There are around 2,000 active satellites estimated to be orbitting the Earth, which are used to relay commercial communications, track the weather and spy.

France revealed last month that they plan to develop anti-satellite laser weapons, but will only use them in self-defence.

Defence minister Florence Parly laid out the country's new military strategy for space, saying:

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.