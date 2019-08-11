RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/07 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States Rape Police Human trafficking

FBI probes Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide

By
media Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the New York State sex offender registry in 2017. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/Fil

The FBI is investigating the death of disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who apparently committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex.

His death in New York early Saturday triggered outcry over how such a high-profile detainee was able to die while in custody – leading to immediate calls for an inquiry.

Epstein was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan around 6.30am. He was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

What a lot of us want to know is, what did he know? How many other millionaires and billionaires were part of the illegal activities that he was engaged in?

An apparent failed suicide attempt two weeks ago meant the 66-year-old should have been under close scrunity. Media reports said he had been taken off suicide watch for unknown reasons.

The Inspector General has also opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death, which comes a day after thousands of documents were unsealed revealing new allegations against Epstein and some of his high-profile associates.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said it "way too convenient" that Epstein would no longer be able to incriminate others.

"What a lot of us want to know is, what did he know? How many other millionaires and billionaires were part of the illegal activities that he was engaged in?" de Blasio told reporters.

Last month Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.