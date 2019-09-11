RFI in 16 languages

 

French police appeal for victims, witnesses in Jeffrey Epstein case

By
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout/Fil

French authorities have appealed for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, who owned property in Paris, saying they have already interviewed three people who said they were his victims.

French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as part of a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, saying they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as his victims.

The police appeal, published Wednesday on Twitter, provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address. It said police specialists have been mobilised for the investigation.

The Paris prosecutor's office said three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.

The French probe was opened on 23 August and is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to Epstein, who is believed to have killed himself in jail last month.

