The Sound Kitchen
Unesco's 2019 World Heritage List
Americas
Brazil United States Climate change Youth

Correspondent's call: Jessica Le Masurier looks at UN climate summit

By
RFI

Some 60 world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel, gathered in New York Monday for an emergency climate summit at the United Nations. They are expected to make pledges to tackle global warming. But several countries are conspicuously absent, including the US, Brazil and Australia.

Our UN correspondent Jessica Le Masurier talks to RFI's Ollia Horton about the main stakes.

Jessica LeMasurier on the UN climate summit 24/09/2019 - by RFI Listen

*Recorded live on Paris Live at 15h (CET)*

Related
 
