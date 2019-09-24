Correspondent's call: Philip Crowther wraps up UN climate summit

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
The UN General Assembly got underway in New York amid simmering tension in the Middle East over recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, and the demands for greater action on climate change.
In her speech at the UN Climate summit on Monday, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg tore into world leaders for betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as announcements by major economies fell far short of expectations.
Our correspondent Philip Crowther gave RFI's Ollia Horton the details.
Correspondent's call: Philip Crowther 24/09/2019
