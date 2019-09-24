RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Books to motivate mind, body and spirit
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Unesco’s 2019 World Heritage List
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Abdou Mboup: master of the griot "cell phone"
  • media
    International report
    8K resolution screens unveiled at Berlin's IFA
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
Americas
Donald Trump Iran Emmanuel Macron Nuclear United Nations

Trump says French help not needed on Iran ahead of UN General Assembly

By
media United Nations building, New York . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Ahead of his speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump has said he there was no need for French President Emmanuel Macron to act as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, saying the Iranians “know who to call”.

"We'll be talking about Iran," Trump told reporters about his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Saying his administration had already put "a lot of pressure" on Tehran, he hinted at new measures in the US campaign to end Iran's nuclear technology programmes and, more generally, to curb the country's power in the Middle East.

"A lot of things are going to happen," he said. "A lot more than you would know. A lot more than the media knows."

Rouhani Trump meeting?

Speculation persists that Trump might somehow still meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN, something that appeared to have been ruled out in the wake of an attack on oil facilities in US ally Saudi Arabia.

"I never rule anything out," Trump said Monday.

Trump, who opposes any attempt to cut carbon emissions, largely snubbed the chief event of the opening day on Monday, a summit called by the UN secretary general on global warming.

Although he did attend, having previously indicated he wouldn't come at all, Trump left after less than 15 minutes and did not speak, before hosting his own conference on religious freedom.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.