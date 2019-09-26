*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 26 September 2019*
White House releases Trump - Zelensky phone conversation - Philip Crowther
The White House released a rough transcript of a telephone conversation which confirms that President Donald Trump did press the leader of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The phone call is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry by Democrats in the House of Representatives. Trump repeatedly prodded Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the new president of Ukraine, to work with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer. RFI's Washington correspondent Philip Crowther explains.