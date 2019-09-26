RFI in 16 languages

 

Americas

White House releases Trump - Zelensky phone conversation - Philip Crowther

The White House released a rough transcript of a telephone conversation which confirms that President Donald Trump did press the leader of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The phone call is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry by Democrats in the House of Representatives. Trump repeatedly prodded Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the new president of Ukraine, to work with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer. RFI's Washington correspondent Philip Crowther explains.

2019-09-16 Correspondents Call Philip Crowther on White House releasing Trump-Zelensky phone transcript in US 26/09/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 26 September 2019*

