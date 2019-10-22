RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Helping out in Nigeria
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/21 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Helping out in Nigeria
  • media
    International report
    Fear and panic in Assam as millions left off national register
  • media
    World music matters
    Raashan Ahmad: bringing light into the darkness
  • media
    International report
    What will happen to Assam's forgotten citizens?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: the tweeting diplomat, eco-friendly pigs, remembering …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Canada Elections

Canada's Trudeau celebrates narrow election win

By
media Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire celebrate the election results at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, 22 October, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has narrowly won a second term in office, but lost his parliamentary majority following elections Monday.

His Liberal Party – which is expected to claim 157 seats; 13 short of the majority needed to govern outright – will require the support of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) to pass legislation.

Trudeau’s victory comes after he was dogged by a series of scandals. His image as a liberal icon was particularly damaged when old photos of him in blackface emerged last month.

Former US president Barack Obama urged Canadians to re-elect Trudeau, one of the few remaining progressive world leaders in the Trump era, saying the world needs his leadership.

The results are a bitter blow to Trudeau’s 40-year-old Conservative rival Andrew Scheer, who had promised to end a national carbon tax and to cut government spending by 25 percent.

Read more:

The Conservatives were heading for 122 seats in parliament, up from the 95 they held before the vote.

In an address to the country following his win, Trudeau said: "Tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity. They rejected cuts and austerity. They elected a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change."

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh congratulated Trudeau and promised to play a constructive role in parliament.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.