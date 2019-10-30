RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
What Tunisian olive oil and its history means to the Middle East
View of olive grove near Hammamet, Tunisia
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    YouTube takes a hard look at reality in Geneva
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's health sector hits rock bottom
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ocean conservation in the Seychelles
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What Tunisian olive oil and its history means to the Middle East
  • media
    International report
    Ebola survivors in DRC continue to deal with possible sexual …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Turkey United States Genocide

US House recognises Armenian genocide

By
media The floor of the US House of Representatives, which passed a resolution recognising the Armenian genocide Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution recognising the killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide. France was the first major European country to make denying the Armenian Genocide a crime in 2001. The US recognition is symbolic, and will inflame tensions with Turkey.

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the US Ambassador Wednesday over the resolution.

It came as another motion was passed sanctioning senior Turkish officials and the army for Turkey’s incursion into northeastern Syria.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 405-11 in favour of the genocide resolution, which says it is US policy to commemorate the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923 as a genocide. The Ottoman Empire was centered in present-day Turkey.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was honoured to join her colleagues "in solemn remembrance of one of the great atrocities of the 20th century: the systematic murder of more than 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children by the Ottoman Empire".

The genocide has been recognised by some 30 countries, including France, which officially commemorated the genocide for the first time in April.

The US resolution is the first time in 35 years that such legislation was considered in the full House of Representatives. Previous measures stalled over concerns that recognising the genocide could complicate relations with Turkey, a Nato ally.

Turkey accepts that Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during WWI, but it contests the numbers, and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.