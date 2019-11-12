RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/11 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugees Abdulhadi and Abdulsalam: integrated but outcast …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (the second in many to come!)
  • media
    International report
    Lipa Schmeltzer: Revolutionizing traditional Jewish music
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: music as medicine in French hospitals, mental load in …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France's Africa Ambition
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Bolivia politics Evo Morales

Bolivia's Evo Morales flees to Mexico

By
media Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gives a press conference in October, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales has left his country to take up political asylum in Mexico – as his supporters and opponents clashed on the streets of the capital, La Paz.

Announcing his departure on Twitter late Monday, Morales said it pained him to leave, but that he’d “always be watching” and would soon return with “more strength and energy".

Morales also said two of his homes had been attacked by vandals.

Mexico’s foreign minister confirmed the former president had left on a military plane provided by Mexico.

Morales abruptly resigned on Sunday following three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election. He leaves behind a country in turmoil.

The military said it had agreed to back up police who have clashed with Morales supporters unhappy with the departure of their country’s first indigenous president.

Anti-government protesters march in La Paz on 9 November, 2019. ®REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hundreds of supporters had travelled to La Paz from nearby El Alto to protest outside the presidential palace.

Jeanine Anez, a senator poised to succeed Morales as interim president, has promised to call fresh elections.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.