Bolivia's Evo Morales flees to Mexico

Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales has left his country to take up political asylum in Mexico – as his supporters and opponents clashed on the streets of the capital, La Paz.

Announcing his departure on Twitter late Monday, Morales said it pained him to leave, but that he’d “always be watching” and would soon return with “more strength and energy".

Morales also said two of his homes had been attacked by vandals.

Mexico’s foreign minister confirmed the former president had left on a military plane provided by Mexico.

The Mexican government plane in which former President Evo Morales travels landed on Monday night in Asunción,Paraguay,where he will spend a few hours to later continue his journey to Mexico,as confirmed by Mexican Foreign Ministry sources...¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/p0KUbtRvWL arturodetexas (@arturodetexas) November 12, 2019

Morales abruptly resigned on Sunday following three weeks of protests over his disputed re-election. He leaves behind a country in turmoil.

The military said it had agreed to back up police who have clashed with Morales supporters unhappy with the departure of their country’s first indigenous president.

Anti-government protesters march in La Paz on 9 November, 2019. ®REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hundreds of supporters had travelled to La Paz from nearby El Alto to protest outside the presidential palace.

Jeanine Anez, a senator poised to succeed Morales as interim president, has promised to call fresh elections.