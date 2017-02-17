IS Sufi shrine attack aims to divide Pakistan's Muslims

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban Islamic State Terrorism

IS Sufi shrine attack aims to divide Pakistan's Muslims

By
media Pakistani police at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, where the attack took place on February 16 Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan launched a nationwide security crackdown on Friday after a bomb exploded in a Sufi shrine, killing at least 70 people including 20 children and wounding hundreds. The Islamic State (IS) group armed group claimed the attack in the town of Sehwan, some 200 kilometres north-east of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

As IS loses ground in Syria and Iraq, they may be looking for new recruits in other places, and Pakistan and Afghanistan are obvious choices because of their large Sunni-Muslim populations.

“At the moment the Taliban is the bigger force in Afghanistan,” says Kamal Chenoy, of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. "But the armed militants that are moving in now are Al Qaeda.”

He points out that fighters from al Nusra in Iraq and al Qaeda in Syria have gradually merged with the Islamic State.

“Even though these groups have rivalry, they have a common objective," he says. "So the fear of the West is that the Taliban might be further strengthened by al Qaeda and and the Islamic State may [be] coming."

The attack on the shrine in Sehwan seems to show that IS has a clear agenda. It is the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a 13th-century Muslim saint, and it is a Sufi shrine, Sufism is a brand of Islam that is much more tolerant than IS's Wahhabism, encouraging music and dance.

Chenoy thinks that, by claiming that the shrine was a Shia place of worship, the Islamic State tries to create discord between Muslims.

“The mosque that was attacked and where 70 people were killed by the ISIL [IS] was a Sufi mosque. Now in Pakistan, many Sunis pray at that mosque and many Shia. It is a unique institution. But the ISIL has tried to create a gap, a gulf between the Sunnis and the Shias by calling it a Shia shrine. It is not completely true."

Pakistani army faces dilemma

Meanwhile, the role of the Pakistani army is becoming more complex as it fights the Taliban on its home territory, sometimes operating over the Afghan border.

This growing presence of IS in Pakistan puts the army in a difficult position.

“The Taliban has attacked Pakistan before and have tried to take over Afghanistan,“ says Chenoy.

India, which has its own conflict with Pakistan regarding Kashmir, is waiting anxiously in the sidelines, he says.

“The Pakistani army has a dual policy," he points out. "Sometimes they try to align [with] the Taliban, other times they attack and their people are killed and the problem is that India is outside, in the sense that it has no border with Afghanistan.

"America's dilemma is it is scared that the Taliban will be followed by al Qaeda, and people from al Qaeda who broke away from the [IS]. The Pakistan army wants to fight the Taliban and al Qaeda and get money from the US but also it doesn't want India to do anything in fighting terrorism outside their borders.".

Fom a global perspective, all eyes are now on what the new administration in the US is going to do.

Historically the US and Pakistan have been staunch allies but this relationship was severely dented in 2011 when US Navy Seals sneaked over the border from Afghanistan to kidnap and kill al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who had been living under the eyes of Pakistani security for years.

“The Trump administration has inherited a very complex situation within the Afghanistan/Pakistan,” says Charulata Hogg, of the Asia Programme of Chatham House.

“Clearly there is a question mark about whether there will be a change in policy away from the Obama administration's position on Afghanistan, especially in terms of withdrawal of troops."

There are currently 8,400 US troops in Afghanistan.

At the same time she points out that the newly elected President Donald Trump has yet to define his administration's relations with Pakistan.

“To make matters worse, Russia and China are currently within Afghanistan, on account of the ongoing peace imitative with the Taliban,” she adds.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.