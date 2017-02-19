French PM Cazeneuve visits China as Trump's protectionism worries Beijing

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
Barcelona's Neymar in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku during their uefa Champions League tie at the Parc des Princes.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
China France Presidential election 2017 Nuclear

French PM Cazeneuve visits China as Trump's protectionism worries Beijing

By
media Chinese President Xi Jinping has joined EU leaders in criticising Donald Trump's protectionism Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve was to start a three-day visit to China on Monday as France head for a presidential election and Beijing takes stock of Donald Trump's victory in the US.

China had been making overtures to France and the European Union even before Trump angered Beijing by appearing to question the United States' One China policy.

Trump's protectionist economic policies also worry Beijing and President Xi Jinping has joined European leaders in defending free trade.

The US and the European Union are China's two main trading partners.

French presidential election

But China-France expert Alice Ekman says that, beyond diplomatic and economic ties, China is particularly interested in this year's French presidential election and will use Cazeneuve’s visit to gather information:

“China is following very closely the presidential election campaign in France," says Ekman, who is head of China research at the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri). "Chinese delegation have already visited, formally or informally, to try to follow the latest developments, including the results of primary elections, popular expectations and the potential chance of this or that candidate to win.”

Beijing has expressed no preference for any presidential candidate.

"This is a different approach from Russia," Ekman comments. "But clearly the result of the election is very important for China, given the weight of France in key international institutions, given the importance for China-France economic relations, and the weight of France in the EU as a whole."

Nuclear power and cars

Cazeneuve was to meet Xi on Wednesday, having met his number two Li Keqiang on Tuesday.

With two power stations built by France's EDF and its Chinese partner CGN and operated by France's Areva due to start work at the end of the year, nuclear power will be discussed.

Cazeneuve will also visit Wuhan in central China, an industrial city where French carmakers PSA and Renault have factories.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.