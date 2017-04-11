North Korea denounces US naval deployment to the region

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
Mamane on the Gondwana throne, one its president doesn't want to let go
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
North Korea United States China Navy

North Korea denounces US naval deployment to the region

By
media This US Navy handout photo obtained March 15, 2017 shows the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), foreground,as it transits the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare (DD 106) on March 9, 2017. AFP/US Navy/MC2 Sean M. Castellano

North Korea condemned on Monday the US sending a naval strike group to the area, and has vowed that it is ready for "war". The development raises questions about the possibility of conflict in the region. RFI's Tom Wheeldon takes a closer look.

The potential for regional conflict has increased, especially after US President Donald Trump's warning that America is willing to take uniliateral action against North Korea, if its main ally China doesn't rein it in.

“What China’s been trying to do is to engage in dialogue,” says James Hannah, Asia analyst at UK-based think tank Chatham House.

“The problem is that without a commitment in Pyongyang to engage in discussion on denuclearisation, the support in Washington D.C., Seoul and Tokyo is pretty limited.”

After a series of missile tests, many experts think Pyongyang is two to three years away from getting workable nuclear weapons.

“It may be that the missile strikes against Syria is indirectly an attempt to signal that where North Korea is concerned, the US is willing to consider all options,” notes John Nilsson-Wright, East Asia expert at Cambridge University.

South Korea weighs in

After the impeachment of the conservative president Park Geun-hye, widely seen as tough on North Korea, elections are only a month away in South Korea.

Frontrunner Moon Jae-in supports a more conciliatory approach to the North. But snapping at his heels in the polls in Ahn Choel-Soo, who favours a more hawkish position against Pyongyang - he's especially keen on sanctions. This might affect what North Korea does in the next month.

“From the point of view of North Korea, the question is: who would they best want to see succeeding the impeached president Park?” says Nilsson-Wright. “The likelihood is that they would prefer Moon over Ahn – in which case, if they’re following events closely, they have an incentive to avoid any provocations between now and the elections.”

Beneath all of this, as far as North Korea goes one thing is clear. President Kim Jong-Un's one big priority is his regime's survival. And, when announcing a weapons test in January, his government news agency specifically referred to the fates of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi in Libya. These dictators gave up their nuclear weapons programmes, then they couldn't prevent regime change by the West. That is the strongest sign that, whatever the US or China might do, North Korea will continue its nuclear weapons ambitions.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.