Asia-Pacific
North Korea France Nuclear Japan

France condemns latest North Korea missile launch

By
media North Korean soldiers in Pyongyang on the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the country's army Kyodo/via Reuters

France condemned North Korea's latest missile test "as strongly as possible" on Sunday and called on Pyongyang to meet its international obligations "without delay".

"In again violating its international obligations in this way, North Korea confirms the fact that it remains a serious threat to regional and worldwide peace and security," a statement by the French foreign ministry said.

Paris, which like most Western powers has condemned the isolated state's previous missile tests, called on Kim Jong-un's government to "meet its international obligations without delay and proceed to the verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic programmes".

According to South Korean and Japanese officials, the missile was fired at 5.27am local time from Kusong, north-west of the capital, and landed in the Sea of Japan 400km from North Korea's coast after reaching a height of 2,000km.

