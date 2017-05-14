France condemns latest North Korea missile launch

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
North Korean soldiers in Pyongyang on the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the country's army
Kyodo/via Reuters
France condemned North Korea's latest missile test "as strongly as possible" on Sunday and called on Pyongyang to meet its international obligations "without delay".
"In again violating its international obligations in this way, North Korea confirms the fact that it remains a serious threat to regional and worldwide peace and security," a statement by the French foreign ministry said.
Paris, which like most Western powers has condemned the isolated state's previous missile tests, called on Kim Jong-un's government to "meet its international obligations without delay and proceed to the verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic programmes".
According to South Korean and Japanese officials, the missile was fired at 5.27am local time from Kusong, north-west of the capital, and landed in the Sea of Japan 400km from North Korea's coast after reaching a height of 2,000km.