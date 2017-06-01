Kabul citizens furious with government after bloody attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by Ayòbámi …
Ayòbámi Adébáyò, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
  • media
    International report
    Producing leather from fish skin at Kenya's Lake Bogoria
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Love and infertility issues in "Stay with Me", a new novel by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Afghanistan Terrorism Attack Kabul

Kabul citizens furious with government after bloody attack

By
media Burned vehicles are seen after a blast at the site of the incident in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Protests were being organised in Kabul on Thursday as Afghans vented their fury at the government's failure to prevent Wednesday's bomb attack, which killed at least 90 people and wounded hundreds more.

"People are shocked with what happened and disappointed," says Obaid Ali, the Head of Office at the Afghanistan Analysts Network. "They are angry, afraid and worried about the future."

The massive blast also drew widespread outrage from around the world. On Wednesday night the lights of Paris's Eiffel Tower were switched off in protest of the blast.

The attack highlights the ability of terrorists to strike even in the capital's most secure district, home to the presidential palace and foreign embassies. This led some to point the finger at the failures of the Afghan security forces.

"The fact that the Afghan security sorces are stretched and weak is true," says  Avinash Paliwal, a lecturer London's Soas. "But it's also clear that they were able to stop the truck, before it could enter the embassy complex. There's a perception that the bomb was suppose to be detonated closer to either the German or Iranian embassy. The security landscape is very complex in Afghanistan. Predicting and stopping an attack is not entirely possible."

No claim of responsibility

The Afghan intelligence agency has blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani Network for the attack.

The Taliban, currently in the midst of their annual spring offensive, denied they were involved and the Islamic State armed group so far has not claimed responsibility.

"The target is creating confusion because we have no idea what was the actual target," says Hekmatullah Azamy, a researcher at the Centre for Conflict and Peace Studies. "We don't have clear answers. But my understanding is that it could be a collaboration between Haqqani and the Islamic State."

Deep divisions

What's certain is that the situation in Afghanistan is extremely volatile and this attack should be viewed in a broader context.

"There are deep divisions within Afghanistan, at the local and political level," says Avinash Paliwal. "Containing an attack like this is very difficult at the best of times. Given the situation and the capacity constraints the government has, it's doubly difficult. What we've seen, ever since the withdrawal of the US troops, is a steady rise of violence from various groups, including the Islamic State."

Attacks like this are not a rare occurence.

Afghan troops backed by US and Nato forces have been struggling to beat back the Taliban and now the White House is considering sending thousands more soldiers to break the deadlock.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.