Macron to meet India's Modi Saturday

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
England's Joe Root in action at 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
  • media
    World music matters
    Malian artist Oumou Sangaré releases new album Mogoya
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's wildlife helps develop new enzymes for industry
  • media
    Cinefile
    Abel Ferrara rocks and other less-publicised films at Cannes
  • media
    International report
    Producing leather from fish skin at Kenya's Lake Bogoria
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet touches down after 196-day trip

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has just landed back on Earth after 196 days in space. He and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrived in a capsule attached to a parachute on the central Asia steppe in Kazakhstan.

Asia-Pacific
Trade India France Rafale

Macron to meet India's Modi Saturday

By
media Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following talks and the signing of agreements with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tobias Schwarz/ AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the Elysée presidential palace announced Friday. Modi toured Europe this week and is to meet US President Donald Trump at the end of the month.

Macron and Modi will meet each other face to face and then have a working lunch, an official statement said.

Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday during the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg.

Moscow, which was a close Indian ally during the Cold War, hopes to increase its trade with New Delhi, and the two countries hope to raise bilateral trade from seven billion euros at present to 30 billion euros in five years' time.

Fighter jets and cars

France is already a major trading partner for India, which has turned to it and the US to broaden the scope of its arms sales.

Following a state visit to India by former president François Hollande last year, France's Dassault signed an eight-billion-euro contract to provide 36 Rafale jet fighters to the Indian air force.

Although it had taken more than four years to negotiate and was smaller than originally suggested, it was the largest-ever contract won by a French warplane maker.

The Thales and MBDA companies will also profit from the deal, providing electronics and missiles, respectively.

Dassault last month announced that it is now negotiating the sale of more Rafales with India.

Carmaker PSA, which withdrew from India in 1997, is to launch two joint enterprises to make cars and motors in an effort to break into an expanding market.

Modi to meet Trump

Modi, who is touting for foreign investment through his Make in India campaign, also met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday.

Modi is to meet Donald Trump on 26-27 June, an encounter that might prove interesting in the light of some the US president's remarks while he announced withdrawal from the Cop21 climate accord on Thursday.

Trump complained that “India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020" and accused New Delhi of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the deal.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.