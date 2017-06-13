Taiwan's isolation grows as Panama recognises Beijing

Panama and the People’s Republic of China have established diplomatic relations - a blow to Taiwan, since Beijing demands its diplomatic partners accept its "one China" policy that refuses to recognise Taiwan as a separate entity.

Panama may be small but it is strategically very important because of the Panama Canal.

But that is not what is likely to upset Taipei the most.

Panama's switch of allegiance leaves Taiwan enjoying diplomatic ties with only 20 countries in the world.

They are a handful of Caribbean islands, a couple of African countries - Burkina Faso and Swaziland - and the Vatican.

“This behaviour from China, preventing Taiwan from attending the World Health [Organisation], and then the separation of the ties with Panama and also with Sao Tome last December, will further alienate the Taiwanese population from China," says Ketty Chang, vice-president of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy in Taipei. “This is the general feeling that we have here.”

13/06/2017

The deep-rooted hostility between the island and the mainland goes back to 1949.

After a bloody civil war China was split with the Chinese Communist Party ruling the vast majority of the country.

Taiwan, which remained free of Communist Party control while declaring itself the true Republic of China, has developed from a Kuomintang-ruled dictatorship to a fairly democratic society.

Over the decades more and more countries have recognised Beijing as the only legitimate government, with the US switching sides in 1979. But ties between Beijing and Taipei have slowly improved in recent years.

1992 Consensus

In an effort to end the eternal diplomatic squabbling, Taiwan and Beijing reached the "1992 Consensus", agreeing that there is one China but leaving open the question of whether its government is in Beijing or Taipei.

But Taiwan's current President T’sai Ing-wen, who runs a pro-independence DPP government, denied the existence of this "Taiwan consensus", leading to rumours that Beijing was prepariing renewed diplomatic.

2016 promise broken

On a visit to Taiwan in 2016 Panama’s First Lady Lorena Castillo de Varela reassured the Taiwanese that Panama would not dump it.

“Our relationship with Taiwan has to be respected,” she told Taiwan’s Minshi Television.

But it took just over a year to her words to be forgotten.

The ties are broken. And this may just be the beginning.

“If Taiwan does not accept the 1992 Consensus, China could go after most of [Taiwan’s diplomatic partners]” says Shi Yinhong, a political scientist with the People’s University in Beijing.

“But the strategy is to do it one at a time, in a series of continued actions over the years if they do not change their position."

The reason why Beijing doesn’t go after Taiwan’s remaining, meagre stock of diplomatic ties in one go is purely tactical, according to Steve Tsang, head China studies of the School for Oriental and African Studies in London.

“It is about how you maximise pain,” he says.

“It is a good, old Machiavellian device. If you are going to announce the news that you have to suffer the consequences, you stretch it out for as long as you possibly could and maximise the pain or embarrassment that it will inflict.”

There is not much Taiwan can do. It is still protected by the Taiwan Relations Act, a US law that says Washington may protect the island from a possible attack by the mainland.

But it cannot be effectively protected against its increasing isolation.