Carrefour pulls dog meat from shelves in China

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste Rodin's secret …
L'écclesiaste by Rodin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste …
  • media
    International report
    Industrial fishing off the African coast, Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Looking abroad to make French cities safer for women
  • media
    International report
    Same-sex marriage in the Faroe islands
  • media
    Global Focus
    New book about Libya's bombing of UTA 772 - The Forgotten Flight
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
China France Animal rights

Carrefour pulls dog meat from shelves in China

By
media Carrefour in Beijing Wikimedia/CC

French retailer Carrefour has removed dog meat products from two supermarkets in China after an outcry from animal rights groups.

Animals Asia said it had already asked the international chain, which operates over 200 stores in China, to remove dog meat from its shelves in 2012.

The company promised to do so, it said, but an inspection by the charity last month found two branches of Carrefour supermarkets in the eastern city of Xuzhou prominently featured dog meat products.

These included "Fankuai turtle-juiced dog meat" sold for 136 yuan (20 dollars), as well as smaller packages of dried dog meat sold for 25.60 yuan.

Carrefour said in a statement that "this is a locally produced product which is sold in only two stores in Xuzhou".

The company said the items were taken off shelves on Tuesday.

"Few people in China expect a supermarket to carry dog meat products. Eating dogs and cats is a minority activity which is considered outdated by the young and middle-class," Animals Asia's director of cat and dog welfare Irene Feng said in a statement.

"The last thing China's animal protection campaigners need is for a modern international supermarket chain to normalise cat and dog eating and support an industry rife with cruelty and illegality," Feng added.

As many as 10 million dogs are killed for food annually in China, according to the Humane Society International.

Dog meat consumption is not illegal in China, but animal rights groups have sought to stop its sale at a controversial annual festival in the southwestern town of Yulin.

The Humane Society International said authorities have banned dog meat sales in Yulin for the festival later this month, but local restaurants have told AFP they were unaware of such a decision.

Thousands of dogs are traditionally killed during the festival in conditions activists describe as brutal, with dogs beaten and boiled alive in the belief that the more terrified they are, the tastier the meat.

Dog meat sellers have said previously that activists' protests have actually attracted greater attention and encouraged more people to eat the meat.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.