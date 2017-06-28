China releases dissident Liu Xiaobo to die in freedom

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
China Dissident Liu Xiaobo

China releases dissident Liu Xiaobo to die in freedom

By
media A picture of Liu Xiaobo seen inside the Nobel Peace Center on the day of The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo on December 10, 2010. AFP

China has rejected global criticism over its treatment of Nobel laureate and government critic Liu Xiaobo. Liu was released on medical parole on Monday, suffering from terminal cancer which his relatives say is too far advanced to cure.

Liu Xiaobo was granted medical parole “recently,” according to an official statement posted on the website of the Liaoning Province Prison Administration Bureau.

It confirmed reports that he was suffering from liver cancer and moved to the Number One Hospital of the China Medical University where he was treated by a team of “eight nationally recognised specialists”.

In 2008 Liu was sentenced to 11 years in prison charged with “subversion” after his participation in the drafting of Charter '08, whi ch, among other things, called for “separation of powers”, “independent judiciary”, “guarantee of human rights” and “a federal republic” - questions that crossed red lines set by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not prepared to contemplate any form of power sharing.

He was released just four days before the 20th anniversary of the handover of British crown colony Hong Kong to Beijing.

Critics in Hong Kong say the date of Liu Xiaobo’s release was planned.

“It is more than coincidental,” says Claudia Mo, a member of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council for the Hong Kong First organisation. “We have 365 days a year to have Liu Xiaobo out of prison, and [it happened] four days before Hong Kong’s so-called 20th anniversary.

It was utterly counterproductive to put Liu Xiaobo in jail
Liu Xiaobo released but ill 27/06/2017 - by Jan van der Made Listen

“I think they want to make sure that Liu Xiaobo won’t die in prison," she comments. "But, secondly, it is to dilute international attention from Hong Kong. [Chinese president] Xi Jinping is in town. They try to spin out any international interest on Hong Kong as well, so they [kill] two birds with one stone.”

Dissidents freed then jailed again

Beijing has often used high-profile imprisoned dissidents as bargaining chips.

In one notorious example in late 1993, China briefly released top dissident Wei Jingsheng from a 15-year jail term on the eve of a decision by the International Olympic Committee on whether the 2000 Olympics would take place in Beijing.

Wei continued to criticise the government, Beijing did not win the right to organise the 2000 Olympics and he was sent back to jail for another 15 years.

China has also released dissidents before important negotiations, like those on the Most Favored Nation status, or high-profile international visits.

But over the years, Beijing's international influence and standing has incresed and its use of bargaining with dissidents decreased.

Attempts to take Liu for treatment abroad

Human rights activists are now trying to get Liu Xiaobo and also his wife Liu Xia, out of the country, so he can be treated.

"We are happy to hear that he has been released,” says James Tager of PEN America’s Free Expression Program, “but devastated to learn that it is under these conditions with this grave health issue."

Liu should never have been imprisoned in the first place, he argues. "He should be allowed to be with family members, including his wife Liu Xia, who has not seen him in a long time. He should be able and allowed to travel outside of the country including to receive the medical care that he chooses and we call on the Chinese authorities to allow him to do that."

What does Liu stand for?

Liu Xiaobo, a 2010 Nobel Peace prize winner, has become an international symbol for those in China who speak out and as a result find themselves in jail.

But do we really know what he stands for?

“Liu Xiaobo advocated in effect regime change in China,” says Barry Sautman, political scientist with the Hong Kong University for Science and Technology. “He wanted to establish a liberal democratic regime in China.

"If we look at him in an international context, he appears to be a firm backer of US foreign policy. He supported all the wars launched by the US, including the ones in Afghanistan and Iraq and he generally had a favorable attitude towards the history of colonialism, both with regard to British colonialism in Hong Kong and even the Japanese presence in China.”

That is no reason to send a man  to jail for 11 years and release him only when he is serioulsy ill and it is probably too late to cure him, Sautman says.

“It was utterly counterproductive to put Liu Xiaobo in jail. It does no good at all to just put him away in jail and not in fact take on the ideas that Liu Xiaobo propagated, which were ideas that would be extremely unpopular among the majority of people in China," he aergues pointing to "opinion polls amongst the young."

For Liu Xiaobo it may be too late, even if Beijing allows him to fly to the US for medical treatment.

And it remains to be seen if he will be allowed to go abroad.

“In the past prisoners granted medical parole have been allowed to go abroad for medical treatment,” says executive director John Kamm of the Dui Hua foundation that works to get better treatment for prisoners in China.

“Common in the early years of the last decade, a prisoner granted medical parole has rarely been allowed to go abroad for medical treatment in recent years.” he says in a statement on his foundation’s website.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.