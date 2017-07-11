RFI in 15 languages

 

Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
France ready to host 2024 Olympics, Macron in Lausanne

"France is ready" for the Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron said in Lausanne where he had gone to support the French bid to host the 2024 Games. "We've lost the race for the Games three times, we don't want to lose a fourth time," he added.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and bid copresident Tony Estanguet also spoke in favour at the International Olympics Committee in the Swiss city

Frenchman on trial in Tokyo for alleged Bitcoin scam

By
media Mark Karpeles, former boss of MtGox, after his arrest AFP/Jiji Press

French national Mark Karpeles appeared in a Tokyo court on Tuesday, accused of organising a 2.4-million-euro swindle involving the online currency Bitcoin.

Karpeles, 32, has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsification of information and embezzling 321 million yen (2.4 million euros) when he was boss of the Tokyo-based MtGox company.

"I swear before God that I am innocent," he told the court and went on to read a letter in Japanese written by his lawyer.

The reading of the charges in Japanese then in French took an hour in total, so long that the judge allowed the defendant to sit down.

Karpeles, who was helped by two Japanese interpreters, claimed that MtGox was a victim of a cyberattack.

"MtGox's bankruptcy caused a lot of damage and, as its CEO at the time, I present my apologies," he said.

About 100 people, among them people who had lost money they invested in the country, tried to attend the first day of the trial but only 21 were able to after being picked by drawing lots.

Those who have lost money could be compensated in whole or in part, according to the Japanese media.

Karpeles, who was arrested in September 2015, imprisoned and then released on bail a year ago, has already been found guilty of online hacking.

