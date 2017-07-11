Frenchman on trial in Tokyo for alleged Bitcoin scam

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
"France is ready" for the Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron said in Lausanne where he had gone to support the French bid to host the 2024 Games. "We've lost the race for the Games three times, we don't want to lose a fourth time," he added.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and bid copresident Tony Estanguet also spoke in favour at the International Olympics Committee in the Swiss city