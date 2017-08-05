First panda born in France pampered after twin dies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Animals China Zoo France Endangered species

First panda born in France pampered after twin dies

By
media Huan Huan aafter the birth of her cubs at Beauval zoo AFP/Screengrab

France's first-ever baby panda is in good health and being suckled by his mother, the zoo in Beauval, central France, where he was born said on Saturday. His twin died within an hour of being born.

"The first week is the most difficult because he is still very delicate," the zoo's chief vet, Baptiste Mulot, warned the day after the birth of the male cub, provisionally named Mini-Yuan Zi after his father.

Another cub, born just before Mini-Yuan Zi at 10.18pm local time on Friday, died shortly afterwards, despite the zoo staff's efforts to keep it alive.

Two experts from the Chengdu panda reproduction centre in south-east China have been sent to France for six months to help care for Mini-Yuan Zi, a task not made any easier by the fact that his mother, Huan Huan, is very protective.

They have to weigh him, clean him - which Huan Huan is not yet used to doing - and feed him extra milk that the Chinese carers have brought with them.

A screen capture shows the first feeding of Mini-Yuan Zi AFP

Panda protocol

Only 22 zoos outside China have pandas.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi were loaned to France for 10 years after then president Nicolas Sarkozy made a personal request to his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao, as required by protocol.

Current French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, is expected to become Mini-Yuan Zi's godmother.

Visitors to the Beauval zoo will not be able to see the cub for three months, as his eyes open and fur grows and he becomes stronger.

Meanwhile, a film of the story of Huan Huan, Yuan Zi and their cub is being shown on giant screens there.

Giant pandas on are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's most endangered species list.

They are famously reluctant to breed in captivity.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.