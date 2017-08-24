Indian court rules privacy is a fundamental right

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
Tango dancers in La Boca, a neighborhood of Buenos Aires
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tango World Championships come to Buenos Aires
  • media
    International report
    South Sudan runs out of fuel
  • media
    International report
    Central African refugees living in southern Chad and making a …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Painting and dreaming, part I
  • media
    International report
    CAR refugees and Chadian locals have access to health clinics, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
India Constitution Supreme Court

Indian court rules privacy is a fundamental right

By
media Taking fingerprints for Aadhaar Wikimedia Commons

India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that citizens have a constitutional right to privacy, a landmark decision that could jeopardise a government programme with biometric data on over a billion people.

This landmark decision follows criticism that the Aadhaar identity card reveals profile of a person’s spending habits, friends and property.

Privacy is not explicitly mentioned in the Indian constitution and the government has argued that the country's 1.25 billion people have no absolute right to it.

But the top court said the right to privacy was enshrined in the constitution, a ruling which civil liberties campaigners hailed as a milestone.

"The right of privacy is a fundamental right," the nine judges deciding the case said in a unanimous ruling.

"It is a right which protects the inner sphere of the individual from interference from both State and non-State actors and allows the individuals to make autonomous life choices."

The Supreme Court set up a special bench to rule on the issue after a legal challenge to the government's Aadhaar biometric programme, which has recorded the fingerprints and iris scans of more than one billion Indians.

The identity programme, first announced in 2009, aims to issue every Indian with a 12-digit Aadhaar number, corresponding to records that include a citizen’s fingerprints and eye scans. More than 1.13 billion Indians have been registered so far.

The government says the database, which began storing identity records in 2014, will allow it to streamline social programmes in a country where one study has estimated about 84% of every rupee paid as welfare is lost to corruption. It said in March that 490bn rupees (£6bn) had already been saved as a result of the scheme.

Prashant Bhushan, one of the lawyers working on the Aadhaar challenge, said the ruling was a blow to the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a big jolt for the government because they argued that privacy is not a fundamental right," he told reporters outside the court.

Aadhaar was set up as a voluntary scheme to streamline benefit payments to millions of poor people and reduce fraud.

But in recent years it has become compulsory for a growing number of services, including opening a bank account and paying taxes.

Opponents say that its use for what are effectively essential services means their right to privacy is increasingly being violated.

'Surveillance state'

Technology law expert Mishi Choudhary called the ruling a "milestone" in the global history of privacy rights.

"If I can stop smiling, then I'll be able to comment. The world's largest democracy has spoken," said Choudhary, legal director at the Software Freedom Law Center in New York.

"People who said that this (Aadhaar) is the creation of a surveillance state, they are not engaging in hyperbole.

"I personally think the mission creep of Aadhaar is very worrying. It started with one particular thing, to give an ID card to people below the poverty line, and slowly it becomes this hydra for everything... now I have a digital leash around my neck."

The government has rejected suggestions that the programme, set up in 2009, poses a threat to civil liberties, despite personal data being leaked in security breaches.

In May Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi dismissed the idea that Indians could refuse to provide their iris scans or fingerprints to the government, telling a court "the concept of absolute right over one's body was a myth".

Lawyer Bhushan said the judgement would have an impact on the Aadhaar programme but it was not yet clear how.

"Any fundamental right is subject to reasonable restrictions by law. Whether the Aadhar Act imposes unreasonable restrictions will have to be examined," he told reporters outside the court.

Legal experts had said the case would be a test of Indian democracy, with potentially far-reaching consequences if individuals were allowed to challenge laws on the basis of individual rights.

Some suggested that a ruling recognising privacy as a fundamental right could be used to overturn a controversial 2013 Supreme Court ruling which upheld a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

In an article published by the Times of India last month, Choudhary and fellow legal expert Eben Moglen argued that it would be one of the world's most important legal decisions this year.

"Societies far beyond India will be watching to see what it decides," they wrote.

"India will, as a result of the Supreme Court's judgement, take the lead among democracies in recognising and enforcing its citizens' fundamental right to privacy, or fall in line behind despotic societies in destroying it."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.