Chinese emperor's seal sold for 980,000 euros in French auction

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Bicycle mania!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Bicycle mania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Hotel de Ville-good factor as concert marks 2024 victory
  • media
    Culture in France
    Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
  • media
    International report
    Disappointment in Kenyatta's backyard after Supreme Court ruling
  • media
    International report
    Peruvian photographer Angela Ponce Romero wins Humanitarian Visa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
China Art France Culture

Chinese emperor's seal sold for 980,000 euros in French auction

By
media Auctioneer Jérôme de Colonges Emperor Qianlong's seal to the press AFP

A seal that belonged to 18th-century Chinese Emperor Qianlong has been sold for 980,000 euros at an auction in the south-western city of Toulouse.

The soapstone seal, the 9.2cm-high replica of a mountain with landscapes engraved on its sides, was valued at 500,000-600,000 euros but will cost 1.225 million euros once expenses are added to the sale price.

The successful bidder was Chinese and beat five competitors, three of whom attended the sale at the Primardeco auction house on Saturday.

Each participant had to pay a deposit of 45,000 euros.

Nobody was authorised to use the seal except Emperor Qianlong (1736-1795), who, apart from being wealthy and militarily powerful, was a painter and poet.

He had about 50 seals and used this one for his paintings and poems, according to auctioneer Jérôme de Colonges.

It was put up for sale by a French family who had owned it since the 19th century.

Last December, at an auction in Paris, a Chinese bidder bought a seal from the same period for 21 million euros, a world record at the time.

In 2010 another Qianlong seal fetched 3.386 million euros in Toulouse, while one owned by his grandfather, Emperor Kangxi, was sold for 5.4 million euros in 2008.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.