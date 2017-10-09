French tourist seriously burnt at Australian music festival

A French tourist suffered serious burns to almost half of her body when she fell into a campfire at the Mushroom Valley music festival on Australia's east coast. She is reported to have taken hallucinogenic drugs

The 21-year-old "wandered away into bushland to another campsite" near Yalboroo town, the Central Queensland Helicopter Rescue Service said in a statement.

"She suffered serious burns to her legs, torso and forearms after she fell into a campfire three times."

The woman, who has not been named, was returned to the festival by campers and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital with "serious burns to 40 percent of her body", the rescue service said, adding that "she also sustained serious cuts and lacerations to her arms and legs from a barbed wire fence."

Hallucinogenic drugs

Local newspaper the Mackay Daily Mercury said she had taken hallucinogenic drugs.

Sunday night’s closing ceremony was dedicated to the woman, the organisers announced on Monady.

The festival's organisers said some 1,500 people had attended the three-day event, with no other major incidents.

"The safety of festival patrons is always our highest priority and all efforts are made to create a safe gathering space, and so it is a disappointment for us to have an incident like this occur," they said in a statement.

The Mushroom Valley festival website lists a number of rules for the family-oriented festival including “no drugs” and in particular “no ice”.