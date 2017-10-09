French tourist seriously burnt at Australian music festival

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
Rohingya refugees walk along the Balukhali refugee camp after the rain in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 6 October, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Jordan muzzles media, Myanmar media targets Rohingya
  • media
    Global Focus
    Could postal survey help the cause of same-sex marriage in Australia?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Radio Taboo: A voice for the voiceless
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Catalonia's troubles means for Barca FC
  • media
    World music matters
    Delgrès: where Delta blues meets Caribbean lament
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Australia France Tourism Music

French tourist seriously burnt at Australian music festival

By
media The Mushroom Valley Music Festival poster Mushroom Valley festival Facebook

A French tourist suffered serious burns to almost half of her body when she fell into a campfire at the Mushroom Valley music festival on Australia's east coast. She is reported to have taken hallucinogenic drugs

The 21-year-old "wandered away into bushland to another campsite" near Yalboroo town, the Central Queensland Helicopter Rescue Service said in a statement.

"She suffered serious burns to her legs, torso and forearms after she fell into a campfire three times."

The woman, who has not been named, was returned to the festival by campers and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital with "serious burns to 40 percent of her body", the rescue service said, adding that "she also sustained serious cuts and lacerations to her arms and legs from a barbed wire fence."

Hallucinogenic drugs

Local newspaper the Mackay Daily Mercury said she had taken hallucinogenic drugs.

Sunday night’s closing ceremony was dedicated to the woman, the organisers announced on Monady.

The festival's organisers said some 1,500 people had attended the three-day event, with no other major incidents.

"The safety of festival patrons is always our highest priority and all efforts are made to create a safe gathering space, and so it is a disappointment for us to have an incident like this occur," they said in a statement.

The Mushroom Valley festival website lists a number of rules for the family-oriented festival including “no drugs” and in particular “no ice”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.