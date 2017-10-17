Party Congress opens: Xi Jinping set to consolidate power

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How do you get Parisian women onto scooters?
  • media
    Global Focus
    Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
  • media
    International report
    Pablo Escobar's Colombian legacy? A herd of hippopotamuses
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
China politics Xi Jinping

Party Congress opens: Xi Jinping set to consolidate power

By
media Xi Jinping Reuters

On Wednesday, the 19th congress of the Chinese Communist Party opens in Beijing. 2287 delegates will elect 200 members of the Central Committee, 25 members of the Politburo, of which 7 form the Standing Committee, the country’s most powerful body – in theory, because in practice China seems to be heading towards one-man rule after decades of collective leadership

The Party Congress is thought to last for a week, but past congresses have varied in length, and final statements has always been a cause for intense speculation.

Only held once every five years, the event is regarded as a milestone for the party where policy may be consolidated or radically changed and leaders are kept on, or removed. The ultimate goal is to show China’s 1.3 billion people that its leading party is in charge of the country, and is united.

Intellectuals in Beijing have called the Party Congress a coronation of Xi Jinping as Emperor for Life
CHINA Party congress 17/10/2017 - by Jan van der Made Listen

“What is different is the focus on [party secretary general] Xi Jinping,” says Michael Dillon, a veteran China watcher and the author of a book on Deng Xiaoping, the father of China’s current economic policy.

“The whole leadership structure that we have now is very recent. And under [previous leader] Hu Jintao and his premier Wen Jiabao there was much more emphasis on collective leadership”, he adds.

Dillon says that he sees the re-emergence of a “miniature version of the sort of Cult of Personality that was growing in the 1960s under Mao [Zedong]”.

He points to pictures, paintings, quotations and books by and about the party chief.

“This indicates that China is moving away from a relatively collective leadership to one dominated by an individual again,” says Dillon.

Other observers agree.

“Intellectuals in Beijing have called the Party Congress a coronation of Xi Jinping as Emperor for Life,” says Willy Wo-lap Lam, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“Without a doubt the 2000 delegates have confirmed Xi Jinping’s status as the Mao Zedong of the 21st century. Xi Jinping’s tight control over the party, including the fact that Xi Jinping’s faction is the sole faction that emerged as the most powerful faction of the party.”

The party leader will start the congress with a speech, outlining the achievements of the Communist Party.

“He will say that the Party has been strengthened through the anti-corruption campaign, which he has launched, the party has also boosted control over different aspects of Chinese life”, says Lam

Xi Jinping has been successful in using the anti-corruption mechanism as a powerful weapon to intimidate the party elders.

Most of the powerful “clans” in the party including those led by Jiang Zemin, Wen Jiabao or Hu Jintao, their children and relatives have all become multi-millionaires.

Lam says that because of their business operations, “in many cases corruption is suspected” and used as a means to get rid of political opponents.

On the economic field, China is well on track to become the world’s economic superpower by the year 2049.

This is in line with the “Chinese Dream,” first outlined by Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s.

The first objective was to end the colonial era.

This happened after Hong Kong returned to the mainland in 1997, followed by Macao in 1999.

Then, a period of fifty years was set to reach a “comfortable” economic level for all citizens.

“The livelihood of all Chinese citizens will take the leap forward. The Chinese government can ensure that China can be able to avoid the so-called middle-income trap, which has been a big problem in other developing countries,” says Lam.

Meanwhile, factions that seemed to balance the collective leadership under Hu Jintao and before him, Jiang Zemin, seem to have lost in power. But Dillon says that Xi Jinping has to be careful.

“There are definitely [still] factions. He’s having to deal with resistance, from the different party factions, who of course put him there in power in 2012, on the basis of agreement by leading people within the different factions in the party.

Internationally, analysts expect China to become more arrogant.

After initializing the massive “One Road-One Belt” program that is aimed at creating a web of multi-billion infrastructure projects that stretch from China along the shores of South Asia into East Africa, the Middle East and Europe, China has become more and more dominant as a global investor and trading partner.

Observers worry about China’s military expansion after the inauguration of its first foreign military base in Djibouti, in August, but also point out that the US, China’s main global rival, has over 800 military bases worldwide.

In his relationship with the US, Xi Jinping is not expected to be accommodating.

“When Xi Jinping’s power is enhanced by the Party Congress, it is very unlikely that he will make concessions to the US when Donald Trump comes to visit China in November,” says Lam.

“He will urge President Trump to exercise more caution, with having the war games, military maneuvers held in South Korea”, he says.

Xi Jinping will also express his opposition to the installation of the American anti-missile THAAD system in the region, which Beijing claims is endangering China’s national security.

“So it is likely that the North Korean problem will continue to fester and that if there is no good solution in the tense situation, the stand-off between Washington and Pyongyang will continue,” says Lam.

The Party Congress will be followed by the First Plenum of the 20th Central Committee, that will present its policy for the year to come.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.