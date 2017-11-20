Scepticism over China's plans for Myanmar’s Rohingya

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
AWA magazine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Myanmar Rohingyas Human rights

Scepticism over China's plans for Myanmar’s Rohingya

By
media Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi talks with High Representative of European Union Federica Mogherini during the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting of foreign ministers in Naypyitaw. Reuters

European and Asian foreign ministers met in Myanmar on Monday for a routine summit overshadowed by the Rohingya crisis. China extended a hand to help repatriate some 620,000 members of the Muslim minority who have fled to Bangladesh, but campaigners are sceptical the situation is anywhere near resolved

The thirteenth Asia-Europe Meeting of foreign ministers, a forum for dialogue between 53 countries and regional blocs, was scheduled to take place in Naypyitaw before the outbreak of the crisis.

But last year’s militant attacks in Rakhine state, where most Rohingya live, and subsequent crackdown by military forces and flood of refugees into Bangladesh, have become a key issue at the otherwise routine meeting.

“In the past, there was a lot of dispute between Asean members and EU members over the participation of Burma when it was under military rule,” says Mark Farmaner of the London-based Burma Campaign.

“This meeting was meant to facilitate dialogue between European and Asian countries and also to celebrate the fact that there had been changes and reforms in Burma,” he says, using another name for the country. “But obviously it’s come at a time when the agenda is dominated by the Rohingya crisis and the attacks by the military.”

Repatriation efforts and citizen rights

Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed in principle to repatriate the refugees, and European top diplomats – including French foreign minister Jean Yves Le Drian and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini – praised the country’s much-criticised de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, for efforts in that direction.

But human rights campaigners are sceptical about the durability of any repatriation effort that fails to resolve the issue of citizen rights, as Myanmar’s government and many in the country consider the Rohingya to be illegal Bengali immigrants.

“Myanmar has put in so many qualifying conditions on Rohingya, there is no guarantee they will be restored the full citizenship that they were stripped of under the 1982 citizenship law,” says Debbie Stoddard with the Bangkok-based Alternative Asean Network.

“Unless there is a willingness to address, amend or abolish those laws and policies, and to allow independent monitors, preferably from the UN, then the repatriation game is essentially going to be a replay of previous repatriation programmes stemming from the 1990s,” Stoddard says.

“Basically we’re going to see a repatriation, and then a repeat of the problem one or two years down the track.”

China extends a hand

As the meeting began, China’s foreign ministry said it wanted to play a constructive role in Rakhine state and offered a three-point plan to resolve the crisis.

The plan would involve an end of fighting, a repatriation (albeit with no mention of citizen rights) and what Beijing billed as a long-term solution based on alleviating poverty.

“The plan is very vague, and it’s pretty much what the government of Burma itself has been proposing,” says Mark Farmaner, who rejects the notion that poverty is a root cause of the conflict.

“This conflict is caused by prejudice and discrimination against the minatory, the fact that the military and the government in Burma will not accept the Rohingya as belonging in the country.

“The poverty in Rakhine state where many of the Rohingya live is a deliberate government policy,” he says. “The poverty there obviously will mean that some people will look for scapegoats, and it’s easier for the government and racists to scapegoat the Rohingya as the source of people’s problems.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.