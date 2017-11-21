Australia welcomes cancellation of French war graves wind farm

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
AWA magazine
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Couscous tonight, or a tagine?
  • media
    World music matters
    Mississippi pew rockers Como Mamas bring gospel to Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Wind Green energy World War

Australia welcomes cancellation of French war graves wind farm

By
media Bullecourt The Bullecourt Memorial to Australian soldiers that died during WWI Wikipedia: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Canberra Tuesday welcomed as "very touching" the scrapping of a planned French wind farm on the site of a World War I battlefield where thousands of Australian soldiers died.

French energy company Engie Green had planned to erect turbines on the grounds of the former Bullecourt killing fields in northern France, where some 10,000 Australians were killed or wounded in 1917.

Many bodies were never found, and the planned site for the wind farm is a natural burial ground near the Bullecourt memorial that is visited regularly by Australian families.

"This is wonderful news for every Australian and especially those with a family connection to the Battle of Bullecourt," Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said in a statement.

"The Engie group has listened to the concerns of the Australian people and they have acted with empathy by cancelling this project."

Tehan told Sky News he was also grateful for the efforts of the French government, saying it showed "how the French still, 100 years on, take so importantly what Australians were prepared to do for them".

"From the local mayor right through to the minister for veterans' affairs, they all referred to the diggers and the legacy of the diggers ... it's very touching for all Australians."

Engie said the project was axed as the company was "sensitive to the emotion aroused in Australia and anxious to alleviate the fears" of everyone involved in preserving the memory of the fallen.

"The recent reactions have highlighted the symbolic nature and sacredness of the site," the company said in a statement to French news agency AFP.

"Respectful of the memory of Australian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice on French soil during the First World War, Engie has taken the decision to cancel this project," it said.

Sky News Australia earlier this month reported that the proposal involved digging for foundations and would include transmission tunnels, other earthworks and infrastructure.

The area was the scene of some of the heaviest Australian losses in the war during a battle that has become symbolic of the incompetence of British generals directing the campaign.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.