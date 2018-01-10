RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Senegal experiments with bilingualism
A school in Senegal
 
Asia-Pacific
China France Airbus Economy

Beijing orders 184 Airbus aircraft worth €15 billion

By
media French president Emmanuel Macron with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing on 9 January, 2018 Reuters/Mark Schiefelbei/Pool

China has ordered 184 Airbus A320 planes to be delivered to 13 airlines, French officials said on Wednesday as President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a state visit to the country.

The announcement came a day after Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and oversaw the signing of several business deals whose total amount was not disclosed.

Under the company's price list, the value of the deal could reach at least €15 billion.

Airliners delivered in 2019 and 2020

"It's something that will be finalised shortly, but it was confirmed to me by the president," Macron said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"President Xi confirmed to me that China will maintain the volume of orders in the coming years and preserve parity with the market shares of Airbus and (US rival) Boeing," Macron said.

Airbus on Tuesday unvieled an agreement to increase production of the A320 in China.

China is the world's second biggest aviation market, making it ripe for competition between Airbus and Boeing.

When US President Donald Trump visited Beijing in November, China agreed to buy 300 Boeing aircraft worth some €31 billion.

The US aerospace giant estimates that China will need 7,240 commercial planes over the next 20 years.

- with AFP

