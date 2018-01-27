US diplomat resigns from Myanmar Rohingya panel, lambasts Suu Kyi

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/27 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/27 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/27 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What is Sufism and why does it bother some Muslims?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Rohingyas

US diplomat resigns from Myanmar Rohingya panel, lambasts Suu Kyi

By
media Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a news conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Naypyidaw, Myanmar January 12, 2018. ©REUTERS/Stringer

Myanmar has accused US diplomat Bill Richardson of mounting a personal attack on de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This comes after Richardson resigned on Thursday from an international advisory panel on Myanmar's Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled a military crackdown.

He said the panel was conducting a whitewash of the crisis.

The dispute comes days after two Rohingya camp leaders were killed in Bangladesh -- which is hosting some 700,000 Rohingya refugees.

Reports say the camp leaders were killed by fellow Rohingya, who were angry about a repatriation plan for the refugees.

Aung San Suu Kyi's 'furious response'

Myanmar's government said it dumped Richardson from the role because he wasn't interested in providing advice on the crisis. Richardson said he chose to leave, while criticising what he sees as Suu Kyi's "furious response" to his calls to release two Reuters journalists arrested in the country.

“He was there to help and advise Suu Kyi’s civilian government, but he clearly had a major falling out with them about the government’s general attitude to resolving this crisis,” Bill Hayton, Associate Fellow at the Chatham House Asia Programme in London, told RFI. “The government doesn’t seem to place a particularly high priority on addressing the underlying issues.”

It is Mynamar's military that is engaged in violent clashes with the Rohingya. It ruled the country from 1962 until the 2011-2012 democratic transition.

“The military can commit crimes with impunity, and in the democratic transition period they have found it very useful to target the Rohingya in order to divide the community,” said Debbie Stothard, Secretary General of the human rights NGO FIDH, in an interview with RFI. “They’ve managed to win over Buddhists by attacking the Rohingya, and what we see is basically the military trying to regain its political dominance.”

Concern over repatriation plans

In light of the allegations of human rights abuses by Myanmar's military against the Rohingya, many observers are concerned about the plans to send some back there from Bangladesh.

“In the past there were previous issues of people who were expelled in the 1970s and 1980s, when the Myanmar government agreed to receive them back again,” Hayton pointed out. “The Bangladeshis hope that something similar can happen again this time. But human rights groups are worried that conditions over the border in Myanmar will be unacceptable.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.