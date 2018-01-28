French mountaineer saved on Pakistan peak after daring rescue

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Asia-Pacific
France Mountain climbing Pakistan

French mountaineer saved on Pakistan peak after daring rescue

By
media A helicopter leaves on January 27 to rescue two climbers on Nanga Parbat mountain. POLSKI HIMALAIZM ZIMOWY

An elite group of climbers saved a French mountaineer in a daring night-time rescue on Nanga Parbat nicknamed ‘Killer Mountain’ which is located in northern Pakistan.

The team of Polish climbers with support from the Pakistani military launched the attempt on Saturday afternoon to rescue stranded French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol, but were unable to reach the second missing climber Polish national Tomek (Tomasz) Mackiewicz.

Officials on Sunday called off the search for Mackiewicz.

“The rescue for Tomasz is unfortunately not possible – because of the weather and altitude it would put the life of rescuers in extreme danger,” wrote Ludovic Giambiasi, a friend of Revol, in a series of updates on Facebook.

“It’s a terrible and painful decision.”

The four rescuers were flown by the Pakistani military from the base camp of K2 – the world's second-highest peak – to reach the stranded climbers.

They were part of a Polish expedition seeking to become the first mountaineers to summit K2’s peak during the winter, when good climbing days are rare.

“The K2 climbers who stopped their historic effort for a winter K2 summit will descend with Elisabeth Revol – one life saved,” said Karar Haideri, spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan, in a statement on Sunday.

The team was evacuated by helicopter after a five and a half hour descent down the mountain to Nanga Parbat's Camp One early Sunday.

The group were then airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in nearby Skardu, where Revol was set to be treated for a number of injuries.

“(Revol) has frostbite and some (snow) blindness,” said Asghar Ali Porik from Jasmine Tours, who helped organise the K2 expedition.

Pakistani climber Karim Shah, who was in contact with the expedition, said the rescue effort was unmatched in the climbing world, with the team ascending 1,200 metres in complete darkness along a treacherous route without a fixed rope.

The rescue mission was launched after the missing alpinists were located Friday by fellow mountaineers using binoculars, who spotted Revol attempting to climb down while Mackiewicz appeared to be crawling due to frostbite.

The pair ran into trouble after making a late descent to a camp Thursday. They were trapped on the side of the mountain for the night without a tent, battered by frigid temperatures and high winds, said Shah.

Nanga Parbat, in northern Pakistan, is the world's ninth-highest mountain at 8,125 metres.

It earned the nickname ‘killer mountain’ after more than 30 climbers died trying to climb it before the first successful summit in 1953.

- with AFP

