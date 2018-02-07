Philippine migrant worker saga wins top prize at France’s Asian film festival

With migration never out of the news these days, a film about a Filipina migrant worker has won the Golden Cycle Rickshaw award at France’s Fica Asian film festival in Vesoul, eastern France.

The four-member international jury awarded the prize for the best fiction film to Philippines director Zig Dulay.

“I’m so happy because the film will most likely be seen now in the Philippines and it’s really important that people in the Philippines see it,” a visibly moved Dulay said.

Bagage, his fifth feature film stars Angeli Bayani as Mercy, a Filipina domestic migrant worker who is accused of dumping her baby in an aeroplane toilet bin.

The movie “shows a process, many institutions are involved in it and they use the person, the case, for their own interest,” Dulay said before winning the prize. “That’s what I want to show in this film.”

Damascus-based veteran Syrian film maker, Mohamad Malas, was one of the members of the international jury chaired by Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai. The main requisite for a “good film which I would admire would have to do with the situation in the country where the film is made, the cinematographic language and the director would have to bring finesse and sensitivity to their subject”, he said.

Two films stood out on awards night at the 24th International Festival of Asian Cinema.

A Letter to the President directed by Roya Sadat scooped four prizes for a film made jointly with her husband about how difficult it is to bring change in society.

The Taste of Rice Flower won four prizes also. It is about the relationship between migrant parents and their abandoned children in a tribal community in China. It is directed by Pengfei, who is of the same generation as Sadat.

Nine carefully selected films were in the main competition under the heading, Faces of Contemporary Asia:

A Letter to the President – Roya Sadat – Afghanistan (Special mention International Jury, Audience Award, Special mention Netpac, High-School Students’ prize);

The Taste of Rice Flower – Pengfei –China (International Jury third prize, Inalco’s Favourite award, Press Jury Award, Netpac, Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema award joint winner);

River Edge – Wang Chao – China;

Leaf of Life - Ebrahim Mokhtari-Iran (Inalco award);

Goodbye Grandpa – Morigaki Yukihiro-Japan (International Jury Award second prize);

Shuttle Life - Tan Seng Kiat - Malaysia;

Bagage – Zig Dulay – Philippines (Golden Cycle Rickshaw, International Jury);

Mothers – Lee Dong-eun-South Korea (Netpac award joint winner);

A Tiger in Winter – Lee Kwang-kuk – South Korea.

The other Fica 2018 awards are:

Theatre managers’ film preview Golden Star award: Dakini – Laos - Dechen Roder;

Best documentary youth jury prize: The Wait – Afghanistan/Denmark –Emil Langballe;

Audience documentary award: Au fil du Monde (Threading the World) – Laos/France –J ill Coulon and Isabelle Dupuy Chavanat;

The closing ceremony at Vesoul this year was emotionally charged.

Speaking in front of their supportive festival-goers, Fica programmer Bastian Meiersonne and the mayor of Vesoul, Alain Chrétien, gave as good as they had got from an early-bird comic on a national public France Inter radio station on Tuesday morning.

The presenter had made snobbish fun of Vesoul and of Fica and its choice of films. In response to complaints, the radio said the presenter was promoting the festival.

Meiersonne said the detractor, who had slighted his choice of a focus on rare films from Mongolia, would be a VIP guest next year for the Fica 25th anniversary and Chrétien added that they’d put him up in an outdoor Mongolian tent, a yourt, and serve him rancid yak-butter tea for breakfast.

For a Parisian used to central heating in February, a stiff black coffee and a croissant, it will certainly be a new experience.

After almost all the prizewinners and juries expressed support for the festival team and for Vesoul, the international jury chair from China, film-maker Wang Xiaoshuai said, “This festival makes me proud to be Asian.”

The festival organisers have more than one reason to rejoice this year.

The mayor announced he’s making space in the old town hall to house Martine and Jean-Marc Therouanne’s 24 years of Asian film archives in Vesoul. Chrétien said the centre would also serve as centre devoted to activities related to cinema from Asia.