Two Koreas get closer at Winter Olympics, leaving US out in cold

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
North Korea South Korea United States Donald Trump Winter sports Olympic Games

Two Koreas get closer at Winter Olympics, leaving US out in cold

By
media North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and his wife Ri Sol-ju (C) at Wednesday's military parade - screengrab North Korea's KCTV KCTV/AFP

US Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea Thursday for the Winter Olympics promising tough action against the North. But with the two Koreas enjoying a rapprochement, his hawkish tone may be out of synch with the new-found warmth in neighbourly relations.

Before leaving for the resort city of Pyeongchang, Pence had a clear message to the North Korean regime: "We will be there to remind the world that North Korea is the most tyrannical and repressive regime on the planet."

He also warned Kin Jong-un's government not to underestimate the US's military strength or resolve, vowing to maintain pressure "until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes once and for all”.

On Thursday, however, it was North Korea's military strength that was on full display, as troops, missiles and tanks paraded through Pyongyang under Kim's watchful gaze, just hours before the opening of the Winter Olympics.

For Scott Lucas, a professor of American Studies at Birmingham University, Pence might struggle to get his voice heard.

"I don’t think anyone’s going to turn him away but I think he’ll be expected to behave himself and not try to use this for political grandstanding, especially to try to disrupt the maneouvres between the two Koreas at this point," he told RFI.

Tensions soared last year as the North carried out a number of weapons tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles it said were capable of reaching the US mainland.

"The Americans are not used to be threatened directly like this," Michael Breen, author of The New Koreans: The Story of a Nation told RFI.

"Until now the Americans have been defending their allies in this part of the world: the Japanese, and the South Koreans, now it’s self-defense. So there’s a real determination to solve this nuclear weapons programme," he said.

Two teams under one flag

But the dynamics have changed. North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics has significantly reduced tensions on the peninsula.

That will be evident on Friday when North Korean athletes march at the opening ceremony of the Olympics alongside athletes from the South under one flag--for the first time since 1991.

"The Olympics has been this timely platform to symbolically show that the Koreas have something in common," comments Lucas.

Top officials from North Korea, including People's Assembly president Kim Yong-nam and Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong, are meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-In Saturday, further underscoring this new honeymoon period.

"There is a possibility of rapprochement between people on both sides of the divide and no one wants the US to destabilise that,” says Lucas.

“I wouldn’t call it a rapprochement," cautions Breen. "But the North Koreans I think are pulling out the stops to calm things down, to demonstrate that they’re not as crazy as they’re portrayed to be."

For Breen, the main protagonists in this affair are not the two Koreas but Pyongyang and Washington.

"Don’t forget, the North Koreans don’t want to talk to the South Koreans--they’re just being polite right now. They want to talk to the Americans."

Sanctions and tough talk

For now, there are no talks planned between the North Koreans and the Americans, although neither side is ruling anything out.

The North could be lukewarm to the idea given that it's about to be slapped with a new round of sanctions, the "toughest and most aggressive yet", Pence has promised.

For Breen, Pence's hard line could pay dividends, especially given the fact that Pence is coming to Pyeongchang with the father of a young American boy who was detained by the North Koreans and died after being released.

"Pence is coming with this boy’s father, which is not a very diplomatic thing to do," comments Breen. "But the message being sent is if you want to talk with us, it can’t just be the same old, same old, this has got to be real."

All sides want to avoid a military confrontation, Lucas reckons, for his part, even the Americans, although they're not saying it officially.

"The State Department at lower levels, quietly but effectively, has been talking to the Chinese, South Koreans, Japanese, asking what can we do to make sure we don’t blow the region up."

According to Lucas, there's more than one American policy at play. "It just so happens that the more effective level is the one you don’t hear about which is the State Department’s push for diplomacy rather than Trump’s chest-thumping."

With so much going on on the diplomatic field, politics may steal the limelight from sport at Pyeongchang.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.