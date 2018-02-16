ICC Afghanistan war crimes probe 'could take years'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
France's 'stolen children' return to Réunion island
In December 2017, Maryse, Marlène et Valérie (2nd, 3rd and 8th from left) returned to Réunion in search of their biological family
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt3: Integrating Kosovo's minorities
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt2: Digital entrepreneurs could solve Kosovo's recognition …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Afghanistan War crimes International Criminal Court

ICC Afghanistan war crimes probe 'could take years'

By
media The funeral of the victims of a car bomb attack in Kabul in January REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Any potential investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan is likely to take years, experts told RFI after the International Criminal Court (ICC) revealed it had received nearly 1.2 million statements from alleged victims.

In November the ICC announced it would look into a possible investigation war crimes committed since 2003.

Since then it has been flooded by claims from alleged victims of airstrikes, suicide bombings, targeted killing, rape and torture.

The statements are being used by the ICC's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to request an investigation be opened by the court.

Years of impunity

"I'm sure that any future case brought before the ICC would take quite some time," says Elizabeth Evanson, associate director of the international justice programme at Human Rights Watch.

"When you think about a situation like Afghanistan, you're talking about years of abuses and years of impunity."

Three judges at the ICC’s pre-trial chamber are currently considering whether to let the prosecutor launch an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed since Afghanistan ratified the Rome statute on war crimes in 2003, in the wake of the 2001 US-led invasion.

There are potentially thousands of individuals implicated in the abuse claims.

These range from organisations like Islamic State (IS) armed group to the US military and include Afghanistan's own security forces.

The ICC will not publicly comment on the case.

But in November last year Bensouda said that not only the Taliban and their allies, the Haqqani Network, were suspected of crimes against humanity and war crimes but also the Afghan security forces, the US military and the CIA.

The witness statements were collected between November 2017 and January 2018 by human rights organisations.

The ICC knows who these group are, but for security reasons, their names have not been made public.

Most victims ordinary Afghans

The victims are mostly ordinary Afghans, who have been caught up in the horror of the conflict following the 2003 US invasion.

People whose family members who were killed by gunmen, in airstrikes or simply disappeared and never seen again.

Many of the claimants only agreed to make statements once reassured that the Afghan authorities would not receive the details of the allegations, such is the fear of reprisals against them.

"In Afghanistan victims don't trust the justice system," says Abdul Wadood Pedram of the Human Rights and Eradication of Violence Organisation in Kabul. "That's why they have made their claims to the ICC."

Bensouda appears to believe there is strong enough evidence to investigate - and she hopes the judges will agree.

Specialists are more cautious, saying it is completely possible that the court will throw out the request.

If opened, the case could become one of the most complex in the court's history.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.