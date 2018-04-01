RFI in 15 languages

 

Facebook data misuse scandal sparks calls for greater privacy
Whistleblower Christopher Wylie speaks at a protest opposite Parliament in London on March 29, 2018.
 
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Space China

Defunct space lab could reenter earth’s atmosphere in the wee hours of Monday

By
media A file photo shows a model of the Tiangong-1 space lab module displayed during a news conference in June 2012. Reuters/Jason Lee/File Photo

A defunct Chinese space laboratory is set to re-enter earth’s atmosphere in the next 24 hours hitting speeds of over 26,000 kilometres an hour before disintegrating (due to the intense heat generated during its reentry), China's space authority said on Sunday.

The European Space Agency also made a similar projection predicting the reentry of Tiangong-1 from midnight April 1 to April 2 UTC.

Holger Krag, who heads ESA's Space Debris Office, told RFI that the reentry will take place anywhere between the latitudes 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south.

Krag said it was not possible to predict an exact location of the reentry.  "With the reentry prediction window of eight hours uncertainty and the space station travelling at 27,000 km per hour, you can imagine that eight hours mean a lot. We cannot provide localisation at this stage," he said.

Chinese authorities have said the spacecraft is unlikely to cause any damage when it comes down.

There is “no need for people to worry”, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said earlier on its WeChat social media account.

Such falling spacecraft do “not crash into the Earth fiercely like in sci-fi movies, but turn into a splendid (meteor shower) and move across the beautiful starry sky as they race towards the Earth”, it said.

Krag also said that the risk of the debris causing damage to people on earth is very low.

"Tiangong-1 is larger than the average object reentering. It is about 8.5 tons large. That’s about 10 per cent of the total mass reentering in a year contained in one single object. So that’s exceptional. But we also have such reentries about every four years," he said.  

Moreover, Tiangong-1 is not the largest uncontrolled spacecraft to reenter the earth’s atmosphere.

"I don’t think it’s among the top ten. There have been by far larger objects like the Skylab (1979). There was also the Salyut station (1975) reentering in an uncontrolled way.

A few years ago we also had the Phobos-Grunt (2012), a stranded Mars probe that reentered in an uncontrolled way. So there are quite a few. It is an exceptional event but certainly not the largest ever. There have been more risky reentries in the past. So far, there have been no reports of casualty due to space debris," Krag said.

Tiangong-1, which was placed in orbit in September 2011, was originally intended to be used for just two years, but ended up serving considerably longer.

It had been slated for a controlled re-entry, but ceased functioning in March 2016.

