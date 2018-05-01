Macron arrives in Australia to discuss Pacific cooperation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
Bangkok elephants are hired for a three day elephant-polo competition.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Why elephants playing polo is not just a game in Thailand
  • media
    International media
    Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How a group of artists based in Egypt tried to change society
  • media
    International report
    Who will benefit from Egypt's economic reforms?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
Emmanuel Macron Australia

Macron arrives in Australia to discuss Pacific cooperation

By
media France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) greets Australian Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne (2nd L) upon his arrival at Sydney's international airport on May 1, 2018. PETER PARKS / AFP

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Australia Tuesday on a rare visit by a French president with the two sides expected to agree on greater cooperation in the Pacific to counter a rising China.

Fresh from meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, Macron touched down for the first foray Down Under by a French leader since Francois Hollande came to Brisbane for a G20 summit four years ago.

His advisers said he wanted to discuss a "common response" to security and climate tensions in the South Pacific, which includes the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

Cuisine and defence will be on the agenda during the two-day visit.

France's ambassador to Australia Christophe Penot said Paris saw Canberra as a "pivot" for his country's broader involvement in the Indo-Pacific.

"What the president will tell your prime minister is that we are ready and willing to do much more with Australia in the South Pacific," he told the Australian Financial Review Tuesday.

"We must support the South Pacific islands in their development and give them options when they want to develop infrastructure.

"That doesn't mean we want to oppose China on that. It is just that we want to be complementary and make sure they have all the options on the table."

Australia has become increasingly alarmed at China's push into the Pacific, which could potentially upset the delicate strategic balance in the region.

A senior Australian minister recently called Chinese infrastructure projects in the Pacific "white elephants" while reports last month, that were denied, said Beijing wanted to establish a permanent military base in Vanuatu.

Australia's Lowy Institute estimates China provided €1.5 billion in aid, including concessional loans, to Pacific nations between 2006-16.

Macron will also be keen to talk defence and trade, building on a mega €31 billion  deal agreed in late 2016 for France to supply Australia's new fleet of next-generation submarines.

The May 1-3 trip comes hot on the heels of his pomp-filled visit to Washington and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's journey to Normandy for World War I Anzac Day commemorations last month.

It will have a strong cultural flavour with France's 40-year-old leader discussing food Wednesday at a lunch with Australian and French chefs.

As often on his foreign trips, Macron will also meet local artists, specifically Aboriginal artists whose work deals with the climate change -- a subject on which Macron, custodian of the 2015 Paris Agreement, has taken a leadership role.

Following the Australia visit, the French leader will continue on to the French territory of New Caledonia, where a crucial independence referendum is due in November.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.