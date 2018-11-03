French PM revisits site of France's painful Dien Bien Phu defeat

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
History Vietnam

French PM revisits site of France's painful Dien Bien Phu defeat

By
media Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) lays a wreath at the French memorial in Dien Bien Phu, the battle that spelled the end of France's colonial rule in Indochina AFP

Standing at the site of the epic battle of Dien Bien Phu in northern Vietnam, French colonel Jacques Allaire wept at the memory of his 4,000 fellow fighters who died in the bloody fight that would spell the end of France's colonial rule in Indochina.

The 94-year-old former POW accompanied French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Saturday to the remote valley where the bloody battle raged for 56 days before France’s shock defeat that would pave the way for the communist nation's independence.

"This is like being in a dream, I'm thinking of my comrades, of all my men," said Allaire, who was captured by communist soldiers in 1954 and held for more than seven months, includin a 90-day "death march" to a prison near the Chinese border.

As the fate of the French became clear in March 1954, he received a written order from his commander: "Cease combat and destroy your weapons".

He kept the note throughout his captivity and carried a copy of it in his jacket pocket to the battle site Saturday, an area he called "unrecognisable".

"It was a small village, far from everything (in 1954). Today it's a city, which proves that Viet Minh fighters didn't fight for nothing," he said.

The ferocious battle in the rugged, remote valley killed 13,000 people on both sides in under two months, as Vietnamese fighters hemmed in French forces -- equipped with superior weapons -- and bombarded them with heavy artillery.

Vietnam's win over the French led to the country's division into the communist-ruled north, headed by revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, and a pro-US southern regime.

That set the stage for two decades of war which would end with unification and America's defeat in the Vietnam War in 1975.

Today France is one of Vietnam's most important allies, with soaring trade worth $7.6 billion and cosying military alliances.

Philippe, who is in Vietnam for a three-day visit until Sunday, is the second senior French leader to visit Dien Bien Phu after President Francois Mitterrand in 1993.

"It is difficult to imagine that for several month this was the site of intense fighting rarely seen," Philippe said, after touring France's former underground command centre and lighting incense at a memorial plaque.

"For those who lived through those moments, I know the emotion is very intense and once again the message that I want to convey here, is a message of admiration, of respect and of pride," he said.

 'No more hatred'

Ahead of the visit, several Vietnamese veterans recalled the fight-to-the-death spirit that carried them to victory, despite the odds the faced.

Hoang Bao was barely 20 years old when he trekked hundreds of kilometres to the site, facing off with the French full of hate and ready to die for his country's independence.

But today, retired colonel Bao is happy to call his former foe a friend.

"We have no hatred toward the French any more," the 85-year-old told said in Hanoi, wearing his dark green military uniform decorated with medals.

But he said there are important lessons to be learned to avoid the mistakes of the past.

"The French didn't learn our history well, so they lost... Vietnam is different from other countries, we are not willing to surrender," he said.

Facing the French in battle was complicated for some fighters like Bao, whose lives were closely intertwined with their colonial rulers, sometimes going to school or working alongside them.

But driven by patriotism and a fierce thirst for independence, many Vietnamese took up the struggle fortified by bitter memories of invasion by the Chinese, Japanese and French.

They were also buoyed by Communist slogans that urged everyone to pitch into the war effort.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.