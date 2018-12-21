Carlos Ghosn faces new charges, more jail

Japanese prosecutors have re-arrested former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on new charges.

Ghosn was arrested early Friday on fresh allegations of financial wrongdoing.

He is now suspected of having used Nissan funds to cover personal losses sustained in the 2008 financial crisis.

The Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman is accused of transferring 14.5 million euros from Nissan accounts to another company for his own benefit.

Ghosn denies this latest set of allegations.

Under Japanese law, he can be held for questioning on the latest claims for 22 days.

Ghosn, former boss of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi motor empire, was originally jailed for questioning on 19 November.

He is suspected of under-reporting his personal income by nearly 70 million euros over several years. Japanese companies quoted on the Tokyo stock exchange are obliged to publish financial details, including the remuneration of their executives, every year.

Carlos Ghosn claims that he has not been paid the money in question, since it is being held by Nissan until Ghosn's retirement.

Nissan is also being pursued by Japanese anti-financial-fraud investigators for allowing incorrect company accounts to be published.